Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $22.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 943.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

