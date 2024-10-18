Peak Bio (PKBO) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) is one of 281 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Peak Bio to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Peak Bio has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $370,000.00 -$12.83 million -0.24 Peak Bio Competitors $550.94 million -$34.05 million -21.48

This table compares Peak Bio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Peak Bio’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Peak Bio. Peak Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peak Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Peak Bio Competitors 1576 4701 12275 236 2.59

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 57.28%. Given Peak Bio’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peak Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A -253.92% Peak Bio Competitors -5,053.49% -170.27% -42.13%

Summary

Peak Bio beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

