PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.58.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

