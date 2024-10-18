Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Peoples Bancorp worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEBO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,777.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $64,340. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.