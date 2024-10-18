Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $89.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Polaris has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Polaris by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after buying an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 311.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 292,992 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 359,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Polaris by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.