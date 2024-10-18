ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $107.72 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.