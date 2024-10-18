PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 7,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 92,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.
