Q1 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone Issued By Roth Capital

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember anticipates that the company will post earnings of $32.64 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $157.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2025 earnings at $30.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $37.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $38.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $36.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $41.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $65.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $181.69 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $46.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,202.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,156.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,131.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,008.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

