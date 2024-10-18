Q1 Earnings Forecast for MMLP Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

