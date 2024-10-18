Q2 Earnings Estimate for OGE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE OGE opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.28%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.