Q2 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Boosted by Zacks Research

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

