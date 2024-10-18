Q2 EPS Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lifted by Analyst

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $224.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 249,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

