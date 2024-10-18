Q3 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Issued By Zacks Research

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

