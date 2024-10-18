Q3 EPS Estimate for Diamondback Energy Cut by Analyst

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $183.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $194.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

