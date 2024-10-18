Q4 EPS Forecast for Ameriprise Financial Raised by Analyst

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.18. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $41.25 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.44.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $521.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $523.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.23 and a 200 day moving average of $436.59.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

