Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QUAD. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,165,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 46,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

