Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 10,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 27,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Quantum Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $340.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($40.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by ($28.00). The company had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Quantum Co. ( NASDAQ:QMCO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

