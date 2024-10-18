Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,096,000 after buying an additional 69,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,918,724.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

