Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.34% of Radius Recycling worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at $6,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $4,667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $3,959,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

