Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TSE:CEU

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.84.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$547,350.72. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00. Insiders have sold 400,478 shares of company stock worth $2,927,940 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

