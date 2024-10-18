Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Enerflex

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EFX. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.67.

EFX opened at C$8.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

