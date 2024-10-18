Raymond James Cuts Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $14.39 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

