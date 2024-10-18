Raymond James Cuts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$142.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2024 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.90.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$83.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$67.46 and a twelve month high of C$109.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.46.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.50 million.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. In other news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

