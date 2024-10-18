Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $63.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.94.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

