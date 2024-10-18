Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,039.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,039.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,340,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,129 shares of company stock worth $1,430,004 over the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXRX opened at $6.55 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

