Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 493.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Regency Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.