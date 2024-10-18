Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACI Q3 Earnings

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.