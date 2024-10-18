Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ALEX FY2025 Earnings

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ALEX has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 143,401 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,642 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

