Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 257,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 240,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 24.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.