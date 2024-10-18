Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,345 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE AU opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

