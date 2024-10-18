Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,584,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145,158 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

