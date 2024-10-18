Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $301,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $372.81 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $377.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total transaction of $1,192,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,071.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $1,192,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,071.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,010,158. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

