Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $213,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,059 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AECOM by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AECOM by 4,375.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

