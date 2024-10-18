Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $270,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in ExlService by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,451.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,401,471.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

EXLS opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

