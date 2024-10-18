Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after buying an additional 296,941 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,255,000 after buying an additional 209,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after buying an additional 563,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $176.54 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.