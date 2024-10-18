Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.2 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

