Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

