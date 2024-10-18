Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 626 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Waters by 241.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $347.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.36.

Get Our Latest Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.