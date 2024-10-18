Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 455 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,450,000 after purchasing an additional 503,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,351,000 after purchasing an additional 193,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after buying an additional 804,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,247,000 after buying an additional 769,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.0 %

WY opened at $32.79 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

