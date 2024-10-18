Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $256,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after purchasing an additional 304,022 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

