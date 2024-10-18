RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.49 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($1.03). RM shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 6,165 shares trading hands.

RM Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.49. The company has a market cap of £67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Mark Cook bought 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,964.76 ($3,871.45). 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

