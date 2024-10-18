Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 12,700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

