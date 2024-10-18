Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) & TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Critical Comparison

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) and TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robert Half and TechnoPro”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half $5.99 billion 1.18 $411.15 million $3.34 20.13 TechnoPro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Robert Half has higher revenue and earnings than TechnoPro.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half 2 3 2 0 2.00 TechnoPro 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Robert Half and TechnoPro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Robert Half currently has a consensus target price of $67.86, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Robert Half’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Robert Half is more favorable than TechnoPro.

Profitability

This table compares Robert Half and TechnoPro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half 5.26% 20.41% 10.61% TechnoPro N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Robert Half shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Robert Half shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Robert Half beats TechnoPro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. It also dispatches engineers for construction management comprising safety management, quality control, process management, and cost management in the architecture, civil engineering, equipment electrical, and plant industries; and offers contract services for business and construction drawing creation. In addition, the company provides human resource introduction, technical education, and training services; and technology outsourcing, human resources recruitment, and commissioned development services. Further, it offers subcontracting, technical consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore, and in-house training services; and dispatch law revision seminars, business operational support, and study group services, as well as compliance seminars. The company was formerly known as Japan Universal Holdings Alpha Co., Ltd. TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

