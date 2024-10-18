Roby Zomer Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of Argent BioPharma Limited (ASX:RGT) Stock

Argent BioPharma Limited (ASX:RGT – Get Free Report) insider Roby Zomer purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$1,640,000.00 ($1,100,671.14).
Roby Zomer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Roby Zomer bought 1,258,500 shares of Argent BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$503,400.00 ($337,852.35).
Argent BioPharma Stock Performance
Argent BioPharma Company Profile
