Roby Zomer Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of Argent BioPharma Limited (ASX:RGT) Stock

Argent BioPharma Limited (ASX:RGT – Get Free Report) insider Roby Zomer purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$1,640,000.00 ($1,100,671.14).

Roby Zomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Roby Zomer bought 1,258,500 shares of Argent BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$503,400.00 ($337,852.35).

Argent BioPharma Limited, a drug discovery clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines targeting immunology and neurology worldwide. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SLE Lupus, anti-inflammatory, and SARS COVID-19; and CannEpil, which is in phase I clinical trial for refractory epilepsy and cerebral palsy; and CogniCann, which is in phase I clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia and Alzheimer.

