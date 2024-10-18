Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,358 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 69,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 7.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 30.0% in the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 4.6 %

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

