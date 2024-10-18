Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 48,260,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 796% from the average session volume of 5,387,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.18.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.