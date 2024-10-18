Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 48,260,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 796% from the average session volume of 5,387,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.18.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.