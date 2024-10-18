Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

ROK opened at $272.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average of $267.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

