Roger H. Lee Sells 56,830 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BRZE opened at $30.26 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Braze by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Braze by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Braze by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

