Roger H. Lee Sells 56,830 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Braze Price Performance
Shares of BRZE opened at $30.26 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.03.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BRZE
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- What is a support level?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.