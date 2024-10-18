Roth Capital Has Bearish Outlook for First Solar Q2 Earnings

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.23 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $203.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.24. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,350,000 after buying an additional 167,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

