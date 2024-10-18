Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for TKO Group Q4 Earnings

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TKO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TKO has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $128.02 on Thursday. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 388.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

